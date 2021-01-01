Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.