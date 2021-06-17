WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Iroquois County Public Health Department will serve as this year’s “Proud to be an American” Grand Marshal of the 4th of July parade, which is sponsored by the City of Watseka.
The ICPHD has a staff of 32 individuals, including 10 registered nurses and one licensed environmental health practitioner providing services such as clinical health services, immunizations, food service inspections, and more.
This year’s parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, on Belmont Avenue. The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, then west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue ending at Watseka High School.
The announcer and judges will be located at the First Financial Bank parking lot on South Fourth Street. Judging will take place during the parade.
For more information on registering for the parade, contact Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416 or stop by 110 S. Third St. in Watseka.
