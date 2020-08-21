BEAVERVILLE — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society had planned to conduct a cemetery walk during Founder’s Day in Beaverville in September. Though Founder’s Day has been canceled, ICGS has chosen to go ahead with its walk of St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Beaverville.
The event will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. At least nine people buried in the cemetery will be discussed during the event. There are no trees in the cemetery so attendants are encouraged to bring an umbrella for shade. You may also bring a chair and should wear appropriate footwear for an outdoor tour.
When participants arrive, they will sign in and pay a small admission fee. At the admission site, several books of St. Mary’s Church will be available, with the opportunity to order books which have sold out.
In case of rain, the event will be held in the church with a tour of the church conducted afterward.
