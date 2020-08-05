KANKAKEE — The Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena will open mid-September, and that’s good news for local hockey players and figure skaters.
The rink at 1601 River Road in Kankakee has been shut down since spring, and Kankakee Valley Park District board was mulling over whether to open the facility this fall due as COVID-19 restrictions will limit the revenue it could generate.
“We have not had revenue at the rink, technically, since March,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD at this past week’s board meeting. “... We don’t have any revenue from there. Even with the [hockey] club, per month, we’re still going to be negative.”
The rink’s estimated electrical cost per month is $9,000 and total operational cost (including maintenance, staffing and other utilities) is $21,000 per month, and the hockey and skating programs will still leave the district with about $7,000 shortfall each month.
The Kankakee Youth Hockey Club provides approximately 75% of the rink’s monthly revenue, and Dave Verkler, KYHC treasurer and Erica Barton, KYHC president, were at the meeting to try to work out a deal to get the rink open. The KYHC sponsors several Coyote youth hockey teams and the Kankakee Irish high school club squad.
“We’ll partner with you to get the rink open for our kids,” Verkler said. “… If there’s a need for financial support, we’ll do that.”
Heitz said that there’s been a directive from the board that if there’s a loss, a facility can’t open. However, if the rink wasn’t to open, Ice Valley Centre could permanently lose a valued customer in the KYHC.
Board member Don Palmer said it’s about customer service and goodwill.
“Although I’m a numbers guy looking at the $7,000, I think we also have to look at it as an investment in our customers,” Palmer said. “And so I’m saying we must accommodate them moving forward.
“If we lose them permanently, then where are we? … They have options. You have to weigh your risks. Are we going to accommodate our best customer to create goodwill?”
The board agreed to go forward with opening the facility in September, and it could generate more revenues with some additional programs, including open skates and other events. But there are limitations.
“Everything is limited,” Heitz said. “We can only have 50 [people] inside the rink.”
Heitz said there was a misconception that the rink could operate at 20% capacity.
“It’s indoor-outdoor recreation guidelines we have to go with,” she said. “We have to stick with the 50 [people].”
Also, the KYHC and the board had to come to agreement on some workable terms for the contract to use the facility. It was agreed upon that the hockey club could pay its fee a month in advance, and there would be just a 2% late fee as opposed to 7%. The board also needs written verification on background screening, and a split of the cost of shutting down the rink if ordered to by the state.
The two sides agreed to hammer out a deal and present it to the board at the August board meeting.
The KYHC had been securing ice time for some of its skaters at rinks in Willowbrook and at the Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer, Ind. Now the Coyotes can return to their home ice.
“Our Coyotes typically don’t start practicing until after Labor Day anyway, so I’m comfortable with going ahead and starting mid-September,” Barton said. “That would give them some time to go ahead and get their gear and all of their stuff in order for us to start our programming.”
Youth hockey in Illinois follows guidelines from USA Hockey and Amateur Hockey Association Illinois which differ from the IHSA and IESA.
“There are stipulations,” Verkler said. “… Kids will be playing and practicing in the same groups and not intermingling among the squads. We’re here and ready to go.
“We stand with the park district together to get it open. … It’s important to get the facility open.”
