The Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe) second annual Black Cat Fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at the Kankakee Civic Center, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. Proceeds from the arts, crafts and vendor fair benefit the shelter.
During the fair, attendees can play vendor bingo. Participants who visit each booth and return their bingo card to the ICARe booth will be entered to win a television.
There will be a bouncy house party outside with three inflatables including an obstacle course. Cost is $5 per child for unlimited time. Each child who purchases entry to the bouncy house party will be entered into a raffle for a children’s basket valued at more than $50.
In addition, there will be trick-or-treating for the children as each booth vendor will have candy to pass out.
ICARe is a no-kill, nonprofit, registered 501©3 animal rescue shelter founded in 2008. They provide care for animals in need in Iroquois County, assist the community through low-cost vaccinations and spay/neuter programs and provide a cat and dog food pantry.
For more information, email sarahjensen380@comcast.net.
