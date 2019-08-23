The city of Kankakee has welcomed its newest employee, Jasmyne Humble.
Humble, 30, a 2007 graduate of Kankakee High School and a 2011 broadcast journalism graduate from Illinois State University, is the recent appointment as the marketing and communications coordinator for Kankakee and the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration.
She will earn $45,000 in this position.
Humble replaced Mia Graham, who recently moved over to work in Kankakee’s Community Development Agency.
The daughter of Tony and Debra Davis Humble, she will handle a variety of duties for the city.
“My duties will vary from day to day,” Humble said.
Among those functions will be writing news releases, being a liaison between various city committees and the administration and updating Kankakee’s website and social media.
Prior to being hired for this position, she spent the past four years as a counselor and teacher at Indian Oaks Academy in Manteno. Previous to Indian Oaks, she was a news producer and reporter for a year at WSAW-TV in Wausau, Wis.
She worked in media in the Rockford area for two years prior to WSAW.
“I’m really excited to be back in my hometown,” she said. “I wanted to come home. My end game was always to get closer to home.”
In addition to working in her hometown, she wants to become a real part of the community, although she never really thought she would be involved in government.
“Working in communications provides a very broad spectrum. I will be learning everything I can. I’m really excited about this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!