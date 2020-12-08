BOURBONNAIS — Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education (I-KAN) has an Angel Tree on display at Kroger in Bourbonnais. Until Friday, Dec. 11, customers can select a tag off of the Christmas tree to purchase a gift valued at $25 for a local child.
“We’re excited and love being part of the community,” said Jason Beckwich, assistant manager of Kroger. “A lot of people here take a lot of pride of being in this area and trying to help out others in this area.”
Gifts go to local children whose parent(s) lost income due to COVID-19 or kids of working, lower income parent(s) who do not qualify for other giveaways. Gifts are to be placed in a gift bag with the tag attached. Gifts can be returned to either Kroger or can be dropped off at FCA on Route 50 by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!