Dan Gerber, of Manteno, carries a blue line flag as runners embark on the inaugural I Got Your Six 5K race held in May 2022 at Perry Farm. More than 1,000 participants ran or walked in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injured officer Tyler Bailey, raising $125,000 for two local law enforcement scholarships.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Next month, the community will continue a tradition in honoring Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic with the return of the I Got Your Six Walk/Run (formerly the I Got Your Six 5K).

The event, scheduled for 8 a.m. May 21 at Perry Farm Park, honors not only Bailey and Rittmanic, but first responders in general as the event raises funds that go toward Kankakee Community College scholarships presented to students studying law enforcement.

The first Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships were awarded in October to KCC students Nanci Ramirez, of Momence, and Abigail Swartzentruber, of Manteno. Both are enrolled at KCC and are pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

