...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 25 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 3 PM
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight tonight.
KANKAKEE — Tonight, both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, to accommodate construction of the north half of the Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday in a press release.
The road will be closed between the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315), according to IDOT.
I-57 will close at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. 45/52 and Illinois 50 to connect back to I-57.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic, IDOT said in the release.
The work is part of a $11.3 million project to replace the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over I-57. Maple Street/Waldron Road traffic has been routed onto the completed southern half of the bridge but will continue to be reduced to one lane between East Duane Boulevard and County Road S089E. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.
IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years through the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. In the program’s third year, IDOT said approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide have been made on 4,422 miles of highway and 412 bridges, along with 621 additional safety improvements.
View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com and IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict3.
