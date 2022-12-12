I-57 construction (copy)

Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight Monday and Tuesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Both directions of Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, to accommodate construction of the north half of the Waldron Road/Maple Street bridge, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday in a press release.

The road will be closed between the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315), according to IDOT. 

I-57 will close each night at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use U.S. 45/52 and Illinois 50 to connect back to I-57.

