BOURBONNAIS — Starting Monday, Interstate 57 will be closed and detoured from Exit 315 to Exit 318 for setting the new I-beams for the overhead bridge at St. George Road.
The closure runs through Sept. 20 (Friday). The tentative schedule is weather dependent.
I-57 will be detoured starting at 9 p.m. each night and will be reopened by 5:30 a.m. the following morning.
Slowed and stopped traffic can be expected at times, with backups possible because of the closures.
The alternate route for I-57 traffic will use the new 6000N Road (Exit 318) interchange and Illinois Route 50.
The work is part of a $4.2 million project of replacing the old bridge with a four-lane bridge with a 10-foot wide shared use path on the south side of the bridge.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
