OLYMPIA FIELDS — In her final days as state senator, Toi Hutchinson collected $9,000 from special interests, though it’s unclear why.
Last weekend, Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, resigned after serving a decade as state senator for the 40th District, which includes Kankakee County. She now is working in the Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration coordinating the state’s efforts for the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Hutchinson announced her resignation about three weeks before she collected the campaign money, which is listed on the state Board of Elections website.
On Oct. 19, she received $5,000 from the Illinois Laborers Legislative Committee, $2,000 from the Illinois Bank Political Action Committee and $1,000 each from MillerCoors and Comcast, according to her report.
Under state law, candidates must report their donations of $1,000 or more within five business days.
Hutchinson, who faced no competition in the 2016 election and serves a solidly Democratic district, reported she had $135,000 in her campaign account on Sept. 30, the end of the last quarter.
In the last quarter, she collected nearly $100,000 for her campaign. She received $7,500 from the SEIU health care employees union and $3,000 from AFSCME, a government employees union, as well as smaller contributions from other labor organizations. She received $5,000 each from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Associated Beer Distributors and Ameren.
It is unclear whether Hutchinson will close her campaign account now that she works in the executive branch of state government. Her campaign money can be used for a future campaign for state office. She could also transfer the funds to a federal campaign.
She has not been returning calls for comment.
