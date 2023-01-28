As a young man, Steven Hunter set out to conquer the world.

A lifelong resident of Kankakee and part of the final graduating class of 1966 at the old Kankakee High School on the Warren Avenue campus, Hunter earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University. After a couple of years of traveling to Europe and Africa and living for a time in Brooklyn, N.Y., Hunter returned to his native Kankakee and quickly got involved in local politics.

“You’re idealistic then,” Hunter said of his time right after college.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you