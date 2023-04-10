Children run to collect plastic eggs on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse Saturday morning during the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and his office. Hundreds lined the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse as over 5,000 candy-filled eggs, some with winning prize tickets inside, awaited them. None of the plastic eggs were golden in color, rather the 'golden eggs' referred to those filled with a ticket number corresponding to one of 100 prizes and one egg worth a $500 cash prize.
The Easter Bunny greets children Saturday morning as hundreds lined up to participate in the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt at the Kankakee County Courthouse hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and his office.
Hundreds of Easter egg hunters surrounded the Kankakee County Courthouse on Saturday morning much like a ring of sunlight encircles the moon during a solar eclipse.
It didn’t take long for the large crowd to eclipse the courthouse lawn and gather up the more than 5,500 plastic, candy-filled eggs placed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office staff and volunteers for the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on East Court Street.
The free event for children of all ages teased about a hunt for golden eggs with big prizes.
However, none of the plastic eggs were actually golden in color. Rather, the ‘golden eggs’ referred to those filled with a ticket number corresponding to one of 100 prizes, as well as one egg worth a $500 cash prize.
A golden idea.
The Easter Bunny greeted attendees as everyone waited behind a red ribbon marking the perimeter while volunteering political, governmental and community officials with ceremonial scissors waited for the word to let the hunt begin.
After going over the safety rules, that word was given by the state’s attorney’s office Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt.
“This event today would not have been possible for our community without the many hours of work, frustration, planning and logistics that Chris Borchardt put into this event,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.
