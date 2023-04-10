Hundreds of Easter egg hunters surrounded the Kankakee County Courthouse on Saturday morning much like a ring of sunlight encircles the moon during a solar eclipse.

It didn’t take long for the large crowd to eclipse the courthouse lawn and gather up the more than 5,500 plastic, candy-filled eggs placed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office staff and volunteers for the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on East Court Street.

The free event for children of all ages teased about a hunt for golden eggs with big prizes.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

