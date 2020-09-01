The Hundred Club of Kankakee County — like so many organizations — has canceled its annual dinner, but the scheduled speaker, Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose, agreed to attend the 2021 event.
The dinner was to be held Oct. 14 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, but due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was recently canceled by the organization’s board of directors, noted member Larry Osenga.
The nonprofit, charitable organization helps provide for the widows and dependents of public law enforcement officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Hundred Club of Kankakee County was founded in 1967. The organization has 440 members.
The event has attracted some well-known, high-profile speakers. The list of speakers includes former National Security Council member Oliver North, Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, Chicago Bears’ greats Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael, former Illini basketball coach Bruce Weber, NFL great Bob Griese, NFL Super Bowl head coach Marv Levy, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vital, former Pittsburgh Steelers great Rocky Bleier and Baltimore Colts great Art Donovan.
