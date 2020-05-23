KANKAKEE — The annual steak fry for the Hundred Club of Kankakee County, scheduled for July 15 at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club president Larry Osenga said Thursday the board met and came to the conclusion that the current health situation prompted the move.
The event normally attracts a gathering of 400 to 450 club members and is not a fundraising event, but rather a social gathering for members.
The organization helps provide for the widows and dependents of public law enforcement officers and firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Hundred Club’s annual meeting for 2020 in tentatively scheduled for Oct. 14 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
