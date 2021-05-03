KANKAKEE — Jasmyne Humble, Kankakee’s marketing and communications coordinator, will end her short career within the city government on Monday.
Humble, a member of the city staff since August 2019, was appointed by Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and will not be retained by Kankakee Mayor-elect Chris Curtis.
Curtis said at this point he is not filling that position. He said he is evaluating the coordinator’s position and will determine how he wants that position handled in the future.
Humble succeeded Miya Graham in the marketing and communications position, which was created during Wells-Armstrong’s tenure. Graham transferred to a different position within the city administration before leaving to take a position with The Salvation Army.
Born and raised in Kankakee, Humble had a background in journalism and media relations.
“There is a season for everything. I am at peace with the decision being made,” she said. “... I am humbled to have this opportunity to return back to my roots for the moment to serve my hometown and will still be involved.
“... My next chapter is just ahead. Kankakee will always be home.”
Humble is a 2007 graduate of Kankakee High School and earned a degree in broadcast journalism in 2011 from Illinois State University. She worked as a television news reporter and producer in Rockford and in Wausau, Wis., before working in Kankakee.
While working for Kankakee, she managed the city’s website and social media platforms. Among her many duties, she helped launch the city’s “Love My City” campaign and was at the front of the city’s COVID-19 crisis communications.
