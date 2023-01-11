Walter Hultsch

KANKAKEE — Walter “Bud” Hultsch’s fingerprints — perhaps more accurately, his vision — are all over the Kankakee County region, but as a man who worked behind the scenes, most people might not even know his name.

Hultsch, a Chicago native who was one of the Kankakee County region’s top architects for some 40 years, died Jan. 4. He was 78.

The man behind some of the region’s best-known projects — the expansions of the Kankakee High School, Steuben Elementary and Taft Elementary, the expansion at Manteno Middle School, the Kankakee-based Illinois National Guard complex, the redesigns of the Kankakee City Hall and the Donald E. Green Public Safety Center and the Starved Rock State Park visitors’ center — helped shape and bring these developments from concept to creation.

