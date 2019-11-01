The four-plus year tenure of the Huddle Sports Bar in Bourbonnais will conclude Dec. 14, its owner confirmed this week.
Owner Roxanne Maiden, who owns the business along with her husband, Adrian, a 1988 graduate of Kankakee High School, said their lease is expiring in mid-December, and the time was right to end the business.
Huddle is located near the corner of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road in Bourbonnais. Before Huddle, the location had been the home of John’s Pub, Warehouse Wood Grill and Bela’s Kitchen.
The business employed 11.
“It was emotional telling the staff,” said Roxanne, of Kankakee. “This is a tough business, and we maintained our day jobs as well.”
Roxanne, a 1995 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, declined to say at this point what their new venture will be.
The property is owned by area businessman Mike Allegro, owner of All Star Management and 37 Wendy’s restaurants. The building is up for sale or lease.
The couple noted in 2017, they realized they were headed in this path.
“We succeeded for many years,” she said. “We have a lot of good customers and employees. It’s hard to make these decisions.”
It was becoming clear something was taking place at the location. In October, the business stopped offering its food lineup. Roxanne said the Huddle continues to open its kitchen for special events.
•••
The Village of Bradley now will be fueling its police, fire and perhaps even public works vehicles at the pumps at the River Valley Metro Mass Transit district base along St. George Road in Bourbonnais.
The village board approved a two-year intergovernmental agreement with the district.
The Village of Bourbonnais also has an agreement with Metro.
At Monday’s village board meeting, Finance Director Rob Romo said the village spends about $130,000 per year for gas and diesel. He said purchasing fuel there could save taxpayers about $20,000 annually.
The board unanimously approved the resolution to enter the agreement.
Metro has the ability to store about 1,500 gallons of gas and diesel at its site. Its tanks are filled at least a few times per week. The benefit for Metro is the more fuel purchased, the lower the per-gallon cost becomes.
Rob Hoffmann, the outgoing River Valley Metro director, said fuel prices for metro are $1.59 for gas and $1.93 for diesel. Those figures represent about a $1-per-gallon savings. Fuel prices are bid weekly for Metro.
Each governmental body is assigned codes for its vehicles to track which entity is fueling.
