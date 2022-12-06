Weekly flu-like illness levels
Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Though its season is still on the early side, flu already is having quite an effect. And it’s not alone — the combination of other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and RSV with fewer precautions taken is producing a storm of sniffles and sneezes.

According to Illinois Department of Health data reported by hospitals, the percentage of hospital outpatient visits for influenza-like illness in Illinois last week was 6.6%, compared to 1% to 2% at the same point in recent seasons.

It’s not just Illinois. Nationally, the cumulative hospitalization rate reported is higher for last week in flu’s seasonal pattern than every previous season since 2010-11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Digital Content Editor

Meredith Melland earned a BA in journalism from DePaul University, where she worked as a web developer and editor for 14 East, DePaul's online student magazine. She has interned for Chicago magazine and WGN. Her email is mmelland@daily-journal.com.

