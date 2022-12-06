Though its season is still on the early side, flu already is having quite an effect. And it’s not alone — the combination of other respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and RSV with fewer precautions taken is producing a storm of sniffles and sneezes.
According to Illinois Department of Health data reported by hospitals, the percentage of hospital outpatient visits for influenza-like illness in Illinois last week was 6.6%, compared to 1% to 2% at the same point in recent seasons.
It’s not just Illinois. Nationally, the cumulative hospitalization rate reported is higher for last week in flu’s seasonal pattern than every previous season since 2010-11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Respiratory illnesses are difficult to track precisely because they are so prevalent.
“There had been less spread of the influenza and RSV in the last couple of years due to precautions in place for COVID, which included masking and staying home,” said Kristen Dozier, the clinic coordinator at the Kankakee County Health Department.
“As COVID is declining, and precautions are being lifted, this now allows RSV and influenza to start circulating again, along with COVID.”
Cases of RSV detected have increased significantly this fall both nationally and statewide, according to CDC testing data, after having a reduced effect in 2020 and 2021.
While COVID hospitalizations and deaths have diminished locally since last winter’s omicron surge with increased immunity and vaccinations, the virus continues to circulate and produce new cases, albeit at a lower rate. Kankakee County is currently in the low group of the CDC’s COVID community levels, out of medium from the previous week. There were 139.27 reported cases last week and eight new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in the county last week.
Dozier answered questions about how to handle this season’s “triple threat” of viruses and its health effect on the community.
Who is most at risk?
“Infants and the elderly are at risk for severe disease with all three viruses, as well as those who have medical conditions or who are immunocompromised,” Dozier said.
People who are or were recently pregnant are also at increased risk.
How are viruses spread?
“Flu, COVID and RSV are all spread by respiratory droplets, for example when someone who is contagious coughs, sneezes or even sometimes when having a conversation next to someone who is ill,” Dozier said.
“They are also spread by coming in contact with a surface that has virus on it. A person is at risk for illness when droplets are introduced into the body by the mouth, nose or eyes.”
What should parents know about RSV?
Respiratory syncytial virus is a common virus that occasionally worsens for infants and older adults.
Dozier said most children are infected with RSV by the time they are two.
RSV is generally mild and has common symptoms of fever, cough, decreased appetite, fatigue and/or a runny nose, she added, but should be monitored.
“Call your pediatrician if your child has difficulty breathing, is not taking in enough fluids or is experiencing worsening symptoms,” Dozier said.
What symptoms are common or unique?
Flu, COVID and RSV have many of the same cold-like symptoms.
Trouble breathing is a common symptom of RSV and sometimes occurs with COVID, but not usually with flu. Flu has a sudden onset of symptoms, while RSV and COVID have escalations of symptoms after days of mild or gradual symptoms.
Loss of sense of smell or taste is only a symptom of COVID, but it does not happen for everyone who tests positive for it.
Generally, public health officials recommend staying home to rest and avoiding contact with people. Medical providers can recommend treatment as well as testing to determine if a person has COVID, RSV, flu or another respiratory illness.
“Those who are ill should get tested, as each condition will have different time frames when they should be isolated, and when they may have exposed others,” Dozier said.
“There are also many other viruses and bacterial infections that they may have contracted, which would all have different treatment options.”
Flu vaccines are available at the health department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. No appointment needed.
