As area per-gallon gasoline costs have dropped below $2 a gallon and even lower than $1.90 a gallon at some stations, the question now on the minds of motorists is how low can prices go and how long will this last?
Those questions are hard to answer for even those who monitor the ups and downs of petroleum prices on a daily basis.
"We certainly believe within the next two to three weeks, gas prices in the Kankakee County area could drop 20 to 30 cents," said Allison Mac, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com. "Motorists could be seeing prices in the $1.60 to $1.70 a gallon range."
Prices have not been this low in the Kankakee County market since February 2016, Mac noted.
The plunging prices are of course a direct result of the coronavirus and the impact it is having on business and industry. The second major factor is the oil price war taking place between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Per-barrel oil has dropped to $32 a barrel, nearly a 50 percent drop from the January average crude price of $63.82.
"This is very much unprecedented. We never foresaw the coronavirus affecting developed countries — like Italy, Germany and U.S. In China, the people are not consuming oil. People are staying home," Mac said.
With prices falling so rapidly and so dramatically, Mac advises motorists not to fill up their gas tanks. Instead, she said, only put in a half-tank so future price drops can be taken advantage of.
"The market is so volatile. We now look at the market as pre-coronavirus and post-coronavirus," she said.
So how long will these depressed prices remain? That question is hard for anyone to answer, but Mac believes for at least the next few months.
She also believes foreign travel will be down this summer, so perhaps domestic travel will increase, so lower gas prices could spur summertime travel.
Stay tuned. These are unprecedented times.
