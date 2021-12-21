KANKAKEE — A vacated property in Kankakee is now one step closer to a new life as a housing facility for homeless veterans.
The proposed 14-unit apartment facility got its first nod from the Kankakee City Council during its meeting on Monday evening.
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would approve a conditional use permit for the Kankakee County Housing Development Corp.’s proposed project at 210-214 S. Washington St., in Kankakee.
The permit would allow Kankakee County Housing Authority to operate a group community residence at the site currently owned by Neighborhood Redevelopment LLC, which is directed by managing partner Jeff Bennett of Limestone.
The 5th Ward property has been vacant for more than a year. It had once been the longtime location for the Senesac Funeral Home & Cremation and most recently a residence for troubled youth.
The use permit request came to Monday’s meeting with unanimous approval from the Kankakee Planning Board.
The KCHA has submitted a $3.5 million application to the Illinois Housing Development Authority to rehab the property and provide some operating funds. A decision on the IHDA application is expected within 30 to 60 days.
If all goes as planned, the KCHA would close on the property in the spring 2022 and have an eight-month rehab timeline for the property. The goal would be to have the property ready for occupants by the end of 2022.
Extensive renovations would be completed before the two-story property would be available for military men and women. Each efficiency unit would be about 250 square feet and include a kitchenette.
To be eligible to stay at the home, the veteran must be income-restricted. The income guideline states they cannot be earning more than 30 percent of the area’s median income, in this case that would equate to yearly income of less than $15,000.
The ordinance’s second reading will be heard at the council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
Show of support
While the project saw some pushback when first presented to the planning commission, only positive feedback was heard at Monday’s council meeting.
The measure garnered two impassioned pleas during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting. Both speakers — one a veteran, the other the daughter of a veteran — implored the council to approve the project.
Jim Wasser, a U.S. Navy veteran from Kankakee, called the council’s opportunity to approve the project an “honor.”
“Kankakee can be the lead dog on this,” he said. “People ask me why not Bourbonnais and Bradley? And I say, ‘Yes, you’re right.’ But you need a lead dog and Kankakee leads the way.”
He added, “Veterans did their part and now it’s time for the council to do their part.”
He impressed upon council members how vitally important such a facility is to the community but said he won’t beg.
“I will beg,” said Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County. “He may not beg, but I am begging you.”
Smietanski works with veterans searching for housing on a daily basis.
“They deserve to have this,” she said. “These people wrote a blank check and you owe it to them.”
