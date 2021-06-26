Fire file

KANKAKEE — A house fire on Kankakee’s northside early Saturday morning sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said firefighters were dispatched at 2 a.m. to a residence in the 1100 block of Chicago Place.

A 26-year-old mother and her 1-year-old child in the residence were not injured.

A cooking fire was a determining factor, though the fire remains under investigation, LaRoche said.

Damage was estimated at under $10,000 and the residents have been relocated.

