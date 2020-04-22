KANKAKEE — A residential fire in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue displaced at least five people Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched at 12:02 p.m.
Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the fire caused extensive damage to the exterior of the house and moderate damage to the interior.
There were no injuries. The investigation into the cause continues, Schuldt said. Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.
