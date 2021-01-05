With her due date not until Jan. 3, Blair Lillis, of Bourbonnais, had no idea she and her husband, Ryan, would welcome their newborn baby boy, Ramsey, at 6:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
“It was definitely a surprise,” said Blair of having the first baby of the year at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
“I didn’t really think too much about it,” she said when reached by phone on Monday. “I didn’t think he would be born on a holiday, but he had his own plans. He wanted to be in the new year; he didn’t want 2020.”
Ryan, who works for the Village of Bourbonnais in the public works department, said it is kind of neat to be parents of the first baby of the year.
“We weren’t really expecting that this was going to happen [on New Year’s Day],” he said. “No better way to ring in 2021 than with a new baby.”
Ramsey Martin Lillis weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and measured 21 inches. Ryan said mom and baby are doing just fine.
“They’re both doing really well,” he said. “The baby is eating and sleeping. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Ramsey is the third child for Blair and Ryan, and he has two older brothers, Jace, 5, and Tanner, 3.
“I’m going to have to invest in some Costco stock when I get older,” Ryan said.
Blair said they didn’t learn the gender ahead of time by design.
“It didn’t matter [boy or girl],” Blair said. “... It was a surprise.”
Blair said it was special to have the baby at St. Mary’s where she works as an ICU nurse. They received a gift basket for being the first baby of 2021.
“We got a nice big basket with all kinds of good baby stuff,” she said. “It was really nice.”
Blair said she and Ryan haven’t decided yet whether they’re done growing their family.
RIVERSIDE’S FIRST
The first baby of the year at Riverside Medical Center also came a little early for Bradley’s Monica and Ryan Legan, who are parents of Nolan Michael. Monica’s due date was Jan. 10, and Nolan was born at 8:07 p.m. Friday at the Riverside Family Birthing Center.
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Monica when reached by phone on Monday. “We kept asking, ‘Are there any other babies?’ Even the third day [Sunday] when we left, we were the only ones. I think all the babies were born around Christmas — there were eight or nine on the hospital’s calendar.”
Nolan weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and was 21 inches tall. He’ll have four brothers and sisters to look up to — Rachael, 9, Brooklynn, 6, Xander, 4, and Layla, 1.
“It’s quite exciting actually,” said Ryan, who works at Holohan Heating & Sheet Metal in Kankakee. “We weren’t really planning on a New Year’s baby. It just kind of happened that way.”
Nolan was born nine days early, as Monica said she had gestational diabetes and had to be induced. There were no complications, and the family of seven is grateful.
This was the third child for Monica, who works for Country Financial in Bourbonnais.
“Me and my husband altogether have five kids. We’ve got a houseful,” she said.
“This is it for sure,” said Ryan on the number of kids.
The happy couple received a gift basket complimentary of the Riverside Marketplace Gift Shop.
