KANKAKEE — When Hospice of Kankakee Valley first approached him, Gordon Essington declined to have the color guard at his pinning ceremony.
The humble 90-year-old Korean War veteran, who is battling terminal cancer, reasoned that he didn’t want the men and women from the local Marine Corps League to get too hot in their uniforms.
However, Essington stood up and held his right hand over his heart as the color guard posted the flags Thursday afternoon at St. John United Church of Christ.
Behind him was a table with pictures and medals from his war experience. In front of him were family members, caregivers and strangers, honoring him for his life and service.
“This was great,” Essington said after receiving two hospice pins. “I have a soft spot in my heart for the color guard because I was on the national championship VFW color guard for two years in a row. And the speeches they gave took a lot of thought. They did a fine job.”
Essington fought in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 after being drafted into the Army. The Cabery native fought on the frontlines of the Iron Triangle, including the Battle of Old Baldy and Battle of White Horse.
He received four Bronze Stars, a Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and Korean Presidential Citation and others for his service.
“The Korean life was so hot and then so cold,” Essington said. “You slept out in it. When it was dark, you went to bed. When it was light out, you got up. It was so cold. It could rain, but it felt like it was snowing. It was quite an experience.”
After returning home, he married his wife, Pat; had his two daughters, Cindy Bertrand-Essington and Sarah Scully; and became an engineer for Harvestore. Essington loves spending time with his five grandchildren, fishing and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
“This has been an amazing day,” Scully said. “My dad doesn’t like the limelight. He doesn’t like to have attention on him. To see him so happy, it means the world.”
Hospice of Kankakee Valley began its partnership with the We Honor Veterans program after serving more than 330 veterans in 2017. The program trains healthcare providers on how to identify and handle end-of-life issues veterans face.
It also provides pinning and recognition ceremonies to dying veterans. Some ceremonies are at the veteran’s bedside. In some cases, such as Gordon’s, family members get more involved.
“It really gives families control of the situation and allows us to honor veterans for their service,” said Katie Canada, Hospice of Kankakee Valley’s director of community relations and development.
“Most of the time, kids weren’t alive when their parents were in the service. Sons and daughters often tell us these ceremonies are the first time they have seen their father or mother as a soldier. So, it means a lot to them and gives them something to take with them as well.”
After the ceremony, Essington mingled with a couple Afghanistan war veterans and shared war stories with them. As he reflects on his life, he has a simple outlook.
“Life is something you have to take one day at a time. Sometimes, you just have to go with the flow,” he said. “But, it is up to every individual to do what they feel is best.”
