In its never-ending desire to provide compassionate care for the seriously ill and their families, Hospice of Kankakee Valley is making progress on the development of a second location in Bourbonnais.
The organization purchased the former 8,000-square-foot Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, for $499,000 and is completing the renovation and redesign of the space. The property also will receive a new exterior look.
The organization purchased the property in March, which sat on about a half-acre of land and the neighboring 1.6 acres. The property is located at the corner of Illinois 102 and Career Center Road.
The property will be the area’s first community grief center and will be available to anyone in need of grief counseling at no charge. The location will feature several private and group meeting spots. A “healing” garden also is being planned.
It is hoped the grief center will be ready by early spring 2020.
Connie Lemon, hospice executive director, said the existing 12,000-square-foot facility at 482 Main St. NW, in Bourbonnais, is filled. The existing location opened in 2005 and has been expanded twice.
She noted two expansions there have helped with their growth, but the grief center will allow them to provide even greater services.
Hospice has a paid staff of 97 and a volunteer staff of 100. The center helps care for some 190 people daily. The organization assists patients and families in all or portions of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Livingston, Ford and Grundy counties.
The center also offers palliative care. Through palliative care, patients also can receive curative treatment.
Based on 2017 figures, the latest on the organization’s website, HKV served 892 hospice patients and 253 palliative patients. The local hospice was formed in 1982.
“We have just run out of space. The grief center is something we’ve been discussing for about two years. I’ve been thinking about it for about five,” she said. “The time had come for this.
“This is for the entire community, not just those who went through hospice care.”
Lemon, the board and staff had been exploring options. The one point everyone agreed upon was the new location had to be close to the organization’s main campus. Lemon wanted it within a mile. The two locations actually are separated by eight-tenths of a mile.
“This will be a very visible property, and that is by design. We want this to be for everyone. This will be free and open to the public. There will be no charge at all.”
The renovated property was designed by architect Jeff Jarvis. Piggush-Simoneau Inc., of Kankakee, is the project’s general contractor.
“This is our gift back to the community,” Lemon said. “We couldn’t do this without the generosity of our community.”
Lemon declined to state the development cost.
“This location just felt the best. This place had the footprint I was after. This is a good place for the community.”
Grief, of course, affects each person differently.
“What we do is so crucially important, and we only get one chance to do it right. Everything comes in its right time.”
