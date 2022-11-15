KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College’s third president, Lilburn H. Horton Jr., whose tenure spanned from 1977-87, died Nov. 8 at age 90.

Horton was credited with leading the college through many accomplishments and milestones.

During his tenure, KCC’s credit enrollment increased by more than 50%, and the continuing education enrollment increased more than 160%, according to a KCC news release.

