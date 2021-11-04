Where to watch

“Lantern’s Lane” is being distributed through Vertical Entertainment and will be shown in select theaters and available for streaming On Demand starting Friday.

You can rent the film via cable/satellite TV services through Comcast/Xfinity, Directv, Cox, Charter/ Spectrum/ Time Warner, Dish, Verizon, AT&T Uverse, Frontier, or smaller regional providers.

You can rent it digitally through iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, VUDU (Fandango), Google Play, Redbox On Demand, or Microsoft Movies & TV.

The closest select theater viewings will be at Emagine Theaters in Portage, Indiana. It is also being shown in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Detroit, Minneapolis, Houston, Dallas and Kansas City.