HOPKINS PARK — The village of Hopkins Park filed a lawsuit against Pembroke Township in Kankakee County court earlier this month accusing the township of non-payment of water and sewer services totaling more than $36,000.
According to court documents, the township owes Hopkins Park $36,524.95, the amount unpaid as of Feb. 3.
The village lawsuit is seeking that total as well as a 10 percent late fee and attorney fees.
Village officials argue that due to non-payment, they will have to raise water and sewer rates for village residents to make up for the shortfall.
“The likely end result is village residents will see an increase in their monthly sewer and water bill to offset monies that should have been paid by the Pembroke Township supervisor’s office,” Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge said.
Pembroke Township supervisor Brenda Miles said Thursday she did not know of the lawsuit, which was filed March 3. According to county records, the lawsuit has not been served to the township.
A message was left with the township’s attorney Steve Skinner.
Hopkins Park is the owner and operator of a joint water and sewer works system that provides service to residents of Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township.
The village owns the water and sewer lines within its boundaries. The township owns the water and sewer lines outside the village, according to the lawsuit.
The water plant and sewage treatment facility are owned and operated by the village.
Hopkins Park provides water and sewage to the township, which bills township residents monthly. Pembroke Township then pays the village for providing the services to them.
In March 2020, village officials adopted an ordinance that established water and sewer rates with Pembroke Township. They charge the township $1.50 for every 1,000 gallons of water delivered to the township as a combined water and sewer rate.
The village filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the township and learned the township has 264 customers (residents and businesses) and bills the customers $10,736 for water and sewer services, according to the lawsuit.
The village argued it has received only $2,700 per month from the township.
Village officials sent the township a letter in November 2020 detailing current and past due charges on eight accounts of $35,650.72.
On Feb. 3, the village sent the township a notice of delinquency for failure to pay the new rate.
The village argued in its lawsuit that for the past three years it has attempted to resolve the issue of bills and appropriate rates, including meetings to discuss rate studies requested by the village and prepared by the Rural Community Assistance Partnership; public meeting and requests to Miles who says the township simply can’t pay.
