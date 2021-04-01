URBANA — Hopkins Park resident Jeremiah Hill pleaded guilty to a five-count federal indictment on March 25 in U.S. District Court for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hill, 32, faces up to 10 years on each count of the federal indictment. His sentencing is set for July 12 in Urbana before U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm.
Hill pleaded guilty to possessing 10 firearms on the following dates: March 25, 2019, possession of a 12-gauge shotgun; May 23, 2019, possession of a Savage 22-250-caliber rifle and a Savage .22-caliber rifle; June 20, 2019, an Iver Johnson handgun, a Ruger .22-caliber handgun, a Walther 9mm handgun, and a Marlin .22-caliber long rifle; July 1, 2019, a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic .223-caliber rifle and a H&R 12-gauge shotgun.
Hill was arrested by agents with the Kankakee Area ATF Task Force on July 16, 2019, in Hopkins Park. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Pierson.
Police say the charges in this case are the result of ongoing investigations by the Kankakee ATF Task Force related to gun violence in Kankakee and Hopkins Park area. The task force includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department is working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
