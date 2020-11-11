Send some holiday cheer to veterans

Want to help local veterans?

Cards, emails, and video messages are being sought for veterans during the holiday season.

They can be sent directly to the facilities as part of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs' “Operation Rising Spirit,” a campaign to raise the spirits of military veterans residing at Veteran homes in the state.

Missed a donation drive? Donations of individually packaged snacks, beverages, clothing and other needs can still be delivered to the Volunteer Office located in building S-2, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have any questions, call Volunteer Services at 815-907-3545 or 815-907-3456.

Donations sought include single-serving packaged chips, crackers, soft granola bars, cookies, snack cakes, small candy bars and sugar free gum, as well as beverages, like cans of soda, juice or large jugs of Gatorade. Both regular and sugar free or diet options, no nuts added.

A seasonal need for new zip-up hoodies (sizes L-XXXL) has been added.

Monetary donations can also be sent to Manteno Veterans' Home, Attn: Volunteer Services, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950

Local veteran outreach organization Project Headspace and Timing, which coordinated today's donation drive, also accepts donations by mail at Project Headspace and Timing, P.O. Box 382, Manteno, IL 60950 or via a "friends and family" donation to their PayPal here.