Residents at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno might mistake today for Christmas. Thanks to community donations, a box truck loaded with goodies will arrive today at the facility.
Leading the charge for the drive is Army veteran Eric Peterson, founder of veteran outreach nonprofit organization Project Headspace and Timing. This is the second donation drive by the organization since June, when Peterson and board member Mike Longtin brought a similar 16-foot box truck loaded with goodies for the veterans after learning the commissary was low on certain items the residents enjoy.
Now, in honor of Veterans Day, Peterson again put out the call for donations and the community answered, with several local businesses volunteering as drop off locations.
Roughly 70 hoodies will accompany various snacks and sodas to keep the vets warm this winter. Nearly 20 cases of Gatorade, donated by the City of Kankakee, bolstered the back wall of the donation truck as numerous cases of soda were added to the pile.
As 2020 comes to a close, Longtin said donating and thinking of others is a no-brainer.
“Let’s do something good to bring joy to our vets’ lives,” he said.
Peterson, who also collected video messages, cards and emails to brighten the veterans’ holiday spirits, said he’s always humbled by the community’s response.
“The Veterans Home is in need of some help,” he said. “I cannot think of a better time to remind them how much they mean to us.”
