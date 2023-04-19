Each year in Illinois, the first Saturday of the month is Veterans Gardening Day, and for Deb Whitaker, just about every sunny day is a day to be a gardener.
Working in a garden keeps Whitaker, formerly of Watseka, close to her son, Dustin, a decorated staff sergeant in the Iowa Army National Guard. Tragically, Dustin died in 2012 in Keokuk, Iowa.
“He served in Iraq, and he served in Afghanistan,” Whitaker said. “And six months after my son came home, he was killed in a motorcycle accident. He had a little boy that was 18 months old. [Dustin] just loved to garden, and we’ve dedicated service back to veterans in honor of him so veterans can grow fresh food for their families.”
Dustin was 27 when he died, and gardening with his mother and grandmother was one of his many loves. He loved being outdoors, fishing with his grandfather or boating and hunting with his friends, Whitaker said. He loved his military family as well with all the brothers he gained in deployment.
Dustin served in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004-2005 and Operation Enduring Freedom, 2010-2011. He went through air assault school and was on the Governor’s 10. He received the Combat Action Badge and a Purple Heart.
“They were combat engineers, which there, they were the bomb squad,” Deb Whitaker said. “They hit the roads every day looking for the roadside bombs.”
Whitaker was instrumental in Gov. J.B. Pritzker signing Veterans Gardening Day into law in September of 2021. The second Veterans Gardening Day is May 6, and Whitaker will be in Watseka on Friday and at the American Legion in Bradley on April 29 to promote the day.
“I’m working with quite a few high schools with FFA and ag classes,” she said.
Whitaker, whose maiden name is Hinton, will be back at Watseka High School, where she graduated in 1974, from 9-11 a.m. Friday to speak to a horticulture class.
Whitaker will be handing out seeds to plant watermelon, muskmelon, squash, radishes, corn and a few more plants as well as fertilizer from 11 a.m. to noon on April 29 at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Everyone is welcome. The seeds are free to veterans, police officers and firefighters, while a free will donation for others is asked.
When Dustin wasn’t serving his country, he was taking classes at Western Illinois University in Macomb, where he was just six weeks away from graduating with a degree in animal science.
Whitaker refers to herself as a three-star military mom, as her other son, Beau, is also a combat engineer going on 27 years of service, and her daughter, Erin, is a combat medic with 13 years of service and counting.
“We have 50 years of service among our three children,” she said.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
