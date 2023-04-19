Each year in Illinois, the first Saturday of the month is Veterans Gardening Day, and for Deb Whitaker, just about every sunny day is a day to be a gardener.

Working in a garden keeps Whitaker, formerly of Watseka, close to her son, Dustin, a decorated staff sergeant in the Iowa Army National Guard. Tragically, Dustin died in 2012 in Keokuk, Iowa.

“He served in Iraq, and he served in Afghanistan,” Whitaker said. “And six months after my son came home, he was killed in a motorcycle accident. He had a little boy that was 18 months old. [Dustin] just loved to garden, and we’ve dedicated service back to veterans in honor of him so veterans can grow fresh food for their families.”

