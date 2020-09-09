KANKAKEE — The up or down vote on a homeless shelter in downtown Kankakee was pushed back two weeks.
At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, a move to have the conditional use permit approved on its first and second reading — which would have allowed the shelter in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School building — was defeated by a 12-2 vote.
The council will vote on the permit’s second and final reading on Sept. 21.
That move means the shelter will not be ready for its planned Oct. 1 opening at the former school, as hoped by Fortitude Community Outreach executive director Dawn Broers.
Broers said late Tuesday night that there is far too much work to be completed at the site for it to be ready to serve the homeless if the site is granted its permit at the next council meeting.
“We are at Square 1 until we get a positive vote,” Broers said shortly after the council voted on the matter. “The next move we would make [opening a permanent shelter] will take time, energy and money.”
Those three things, she noted, will mean they cannot move forward on anything until the permit is approved or rejected.
At the meeting, a letter from Broers stated she would consider a one-year permit in an effort to ease concerns as to how the location would be operated and to see if there are any neighborhood issues. Fortitude operates shelters from Oct. 1 through May 1. Occupants are only allowed to be at the shelter from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The 27,550-square-foot site would provide shelter for about 18 occupants. The location would not accept people under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol.
At Tuesday’s meeting, nearly 40 letters or notes were emailed to the city administration to be read aloud by Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong prior to the start of the regular meeting. That total was an unusually high figure.
Perhaps 75 percent of the correspondences voiced support for the shelter, which would be operated every night of the week. Currently, Fortitude operates five nights a week in five different locations within the metro region.
If the shelter is successful in gaining the permit, it would no longer operate the revolving sites program.
However, it is yet unknown how the council will vote on this matter.
On Monday, 5th Ward Alderman Tyler Tall Sr. and 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga made the motion to have both the first and second readings held so the matter could be decided. None of the other 12 council members backed the move for the vote.
While a vast majority of the letters read to the council by the mayor — she was reading the letters because the council did not meet in the city council chambers due to COVID-19 so people were not able to attend the meeting in person — were in support, there were some notable exceptions.
Downtown developers or those connected to them — Scott Franco, Mike Pinski and Jeff Bennett — spoke out against the location. While they stated there is a need for a shelter like this, they stated this was not the proper site. Pinski noted the shelter could negatively impact future development.
Broers has stated many times the homeless who use Fortitude shelters have rarely caused problems.
“Our priority is the homeless,” she said after the vote. “We will do whatever we have to do to take care of the homeless.”
She then added the vote is not complicated, but she said she realizes that it is complicated.
“We are asking people to hold their breath and take a dive,” she said of the pending vote.
“I guess we are kind of in limbo and that’s a terrible place to be,” she said.
In August, the Kankakee Planning Board unanimously approved the conditional use permit. Because the board is only advisory on this permit, the council must also approve it.
The former school location, located directly east of the Farmers Market parking lot area, have been largely unused for 30 years. The property would remain under the ownership of St. Paul’s even if the permit is granted.
