KANKAKEE — With Fortitude Community Outreach’s decision to forgo building its 36-bed homeless shelter on land it owns on Kankakee’s North Washington Avenue, the organization is still searching for a home to house the area’s homeless population on a nightly basis.

Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude, said it is still looking for a location to either provide day services or to also find a site for a permanent shelter. It had been providing shelter at the former school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in downtown Kankakee just off Dearborn Square.

An agreement with the city of Kankakee to allow for the operation of the temporary 18-bed site ended April 30. Currently, Fortitude is looking to provide day services to the area’s homeless population — showers, meals, laundry, case management and connecting them to resources.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you