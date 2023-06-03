...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
KANKAKEE — With Fortitude Community Outreach’s decision to forgo building its 36-bed homeless shelter on land it owns on Kankakee’s North Washington Avenue, the organization is still searching for a home to house the area’s homeless population on a nightly basis.
Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude, said it is still looking for a location to either provide day services or to also find a site for a permanent shelter. It had been providing shelter at the former school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in downtown Kankakee just off Dearborn Square.
An agreement with the city of Kankakee to allow for the operation of the temporary 18-bed site ended April 30. Currently, Fortitude is looking to provide day services to the area’s homeless population — showers, meals, laundry, case management and connecting them to resources.
“We think it may be easier to get approval for day sheltering than overnight sheltering,” Broers said. “So if that’s all we can do you right now, then we’ll proceed [with day sheltering].”
Broers maintains her stance that building the shelter in Kankakee is definitely not an option moving forward.
The city had originally agreed to provide $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to go to the building of the shelter along Washington Avenue. The city, however, wanted some assurances from Fortitude on its operations.
The city council had yet to OK the funds before Fortitude withdrew its request in April.
Broers believes the city was blaming the homeless shelter for security problems the city was having with “day drinkers” that were causing problems with downtown businesses and the gazebo in the parking lot where the Kankakee Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays.
STREET OUTREACH
Fortitude’s temporary shelter was available just during the cold months from October to April, so it has moved into its summer operations of providing outreach to homeless people.
“We’re going out into the community doing street outreach from our property and on the streets,” Broers said. “Our property, being the Kankakee property, we’re just beginning in the process of starting a community garden for the homeless on our property. So it’s just in a pilot project stage at this point.”
Broers said Fortitude is actively searching for a site for the shelter.
“We have money in capital funds to purchase a building, rehab a building,” she said. “We just have to find one.”
Finding a building or location isn’t going to be easy and getting the location approved by a municipality is going to be difficult.
Jack Tison, who is a member of Fortitude’s board, is assisting Broers on getting the shelter built.
Tison said it would be more cost effective to build a new shelter than rehabbing an existing structure. Tison said Fortitude had a building permit for the Washington Avenue site, had completed design and architectural work and was moving forward before it withdrew its funding request from the city.
“And the issue became, are you going to solve the problem of the folks at the gazebo?” he said. “Are you going to solve that problem?”
Tison said those requests caught Fortitude off guard.
“Even through some people that I thought we had really a fundamental understanding, that didn’t work out,” he said. “So we were all the way down the road. … We had the designs done. We were ready to rock and hopefully to have it done by shelter season in October, and then the gazebo thing came up.”
Fortitude said those individuals causing problems in downtown Kankakee were not those staying at the shelter and were not homeless.
“What we don’t want to confuse here is that Fortitude’s offering of day shelter services is going to solve the problem at the gazebo,” Tison said. “That’s not going to happen.”
Tison continued that part of Fortitude’s mission is to get homeless people back into being contributors to society. Fortitude said it has data that it’s getting 30% of those it serves back into being productive members in the community. It’s not a panacea for the city’s downtown problems. It thought it was in agreement with the mayor and city police on its mission.
“We thought we were on the same page,” Tison said. “Turns out we weren’t. And so when you find that and that becomes apparent to you, I come from a business background; when your partnership becomes apparent that you’re on different roads and what you thought was correct is not, you do one of two things — you correct it, or you turn right and get out.”
COUNTY WANTS DAY PROGRAMMING
The county has pressed pause on its proposal of awarding $150,000 in ARPA money to Fortitude, but it will only allocate those funds for the shelter’s day programming — something it doesn’t offer right now without a shelter.
“We maintain, anytime we allocate funds, there are usually strings attached to the mission of their allocations,” county board member Steve Hunter, who is on the evaluation team for ARPA funds for social services, said to Broers in a discussion after the May 24 Finance Committee meeting.
“That’s also the sentiments of the county board members. So I’m not speaking as Steve Hunter, I’m speaking on behalf of the masses on the county board,” he said.
Fortitude contends it can’t provide the day programming the Kankakee County Board wants until it can get the shelter built.
“We find that overnight sheltering is a priority over day sheltering because we’re able to provide all the case management services there at the shelter in the evening,” Broers said. “Because overnight sheltering saves lives, whereas in the day, they do have places to go, and we don’t have a building right now.”
Hunter said the door remains open for the county to help Fortitude with its mission as other municipalities are willing to do the same.
“They want to partner with you. We want to partner with you, too,” he said “We have not said ‘no.’ We understand the necessity of providing funds for the homeless.”
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.