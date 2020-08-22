KANKAKEE — A long-vacant downtown Kankakee school is being eyed as a 7-night-a-week homeless shelter.
Some local officials, however, believe a second look is needed to find a different location.
Whether those plans to locate a shelter in the city’s downtown become reality will depend on the vote of 14 Kankakee City Council members, likely at their next meeting.
At issue is what impact a homeless shelter could have on a business district trying to gain some traction in terms of development.
At this week’s Kankakee Planning Board meeting, the conditional use application needed to allow for a shelter to be housed in a commercially zoned area — in the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 240 S. Dearborn Ave. — was unanimously approved.
Fortitude Community Outreach, the organization which operates shelters at five different locations within the metropolitan area, would operate the shelter each night of the week from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Oct. 1 through May 1 annually.
However, the planning board is only a recommending body to the Kankakee City Council regarding conditional use permits. The matter must be OK’d by the council, which is expected to consider the matter Sept. 8.
Kankakee Alderman Fred Tetter, D-7, who is also chairman of the council’s Economic Development Committee, said he has reservations about the shelter moving into downtown.
“I’m in full support of helping the homeless in any way within reason. But I don’t think that’s the best location. This location is right in the footprint of the downtown and riverwalk districts,” he said. “I would encourage them to find a different location. It’s just not the proper location for that type of entity.”
Downtown developer Mike Pinski, who recently purchased two downtown office buildings with a business partner, echoed Tetter.
“There is definitely a need for a shelter, but St. Paul’s school is not the right place. This location is right in the heart of our downtown,” he said. Pinski said such a location would simply deter new businesses from locating in the area.
Brad Kuntz, president of the Kankakee Development Corporation, which has the primary focus of downtown business development, said such a location would present yet another obstacle to moving the downtown forward.
He said the KDC would be reaching out to city leadership regarding its concerns.
“We are about promoting business growth. We’ve been working with some developers and there is a renewed interest in downtown. We are even looking at potential residential development here. It’s our fear this could be an obstacle. This could be an obstacle to that initiative,” he said.
Currently, Fortitude operates a PADS program — meaning not a permanent locations for its overnight shelter — at five rotating shelters five nights a week.
The 27,550-square-foot former school would offer the Fortitude a permanent location and one centrally located for the majority of individuals it helps. The location would provide a place for up to 17 people to eat dinner and breakfast and sleep, said Dawn Broers, Fortitudes executive director.
The site would house about 18 people per night, mostly men. The number would be similar to the total being housed in the PADS program.
Broers said Fortitude and St. Paul’s have been having discussions about this site since March. She said on July 25, the church board approved the agreement with Fortitude.
“All our services would be here. This site makes sense,” she said. Broers conceded the organization has no other shelter site in mind.
“If there was a better possibility, we would be looking at it,” she said.
Heather Oosterhoff, Fortitude board president, tied Fortitude’s mission to that of Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s Kankakee Forward.
“Improving care for homeless is part of the Kankakee Forward program,” she said. She added that meeting the needs of all members of the community makes Kankakee stronger.
St. Paul’s would maintain ownership of the property.
While only those supporting Fortitude, the not-for-profit social service agencies incorporated in April 2018, addressed the planning board on Tuesday, business and political leadership within the downtown area, largely located in the 2nd Ward, have expressed reservations regarding the operation of a shelter here.
At a meeting held the previous week where city municipal and business leaders discussed Fortitude’s plans, there was not overwhelming support, according to planning board documents.
Stacy Gall, who represents the 2nd Ward along with Mike O’Brien, stated that while she appreciates St. Paul’s stepping forward and offering its location for a shelter, she has concerns the facility could be a problem in this key location — located directly east of the Farmer’s Market area.
After Tuesday’s meeting, O’Brien said the shelter would present legitimate concerns to downtown Kankakee.
“I certainly support what Fortitude is doing. But there is more homework to be done on this matter. We’re trying to develop downtown. Is this good or bad for that development?” he asked.
St. Paul’s has not operated the school in this location for more than 40 years. In 1976, the church opened its new school at 1580 Butterfield Court in west Kankakee. In 2009, St. Paul’s opened a new school site at 1780 Career Center Road in Bourbonnais.
