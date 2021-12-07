KANKAKEE — The leadership of the Fortitude Community Outreach homeless shelter facility needs only one more positive vote from the Kankakee City Council before it can begin making firm plans on its new shelter.
With no discussion at Monday’s council meeting, the matter regarding the shelter, which will be known as “The Fort,” was forwarded to the Dec. 20 city council meeting where it will be placed on the agenda for its second and final vote.
Currently housed in the vacant St. Paul’s Lutheran School building in downtown Kankakee, Fortitude is targeting an October 2022 move into its own, brand-new complex in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.
The 5,500-square-foot shelter, to be built on two vacant lots at 155 and 167-169 N. Washington Ave. — located directly north of CVS Pharmacy, 225 W. Court St. — will have capacity for 36 individuals. The current facility accommodates 18.
Construction of the $550,000 structure is slated to begin next spring and be completed by late summer to early fall 2022.
Fortitude began its program for helping the homeless in April 2018. It started by offering nightly shelter in January 2019 at rotating shelters in Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais.
