What impact the three-quarter point increase on borrowed money will have on the Kankakee County housing market is unknown, but what is known is the housing market remains hot.
At least for now.
Tina Franklin, executive officer of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors, said those seeking to purchase a house need to act quickly as listings are on the market for an average stay of less than a month.
“If you are planning on moving, you better be ready,” Franklin said. She said single-family houses are on the market for an amazingly short period of time, 25 days.
According to housing statistics, houses sold in May 2021 were on the market for 39 days and houses sold in May 2020 were on the market for 90 days.
Data collected by Franklin points to a robust housing sales market from border to border when it comes to Kankakee County.
She said some sellers are getting caught in a situation where their current house is being listed and sold at a more rapid pace than finding a new address for the sellers to call home.
“If you a planning on moving, you better have a plan if you’re going to list. It’s crazy how the numbers keep moving up,” she said.
The just-announced increase in interest rates is the largest jump since 1994 as Federal Reserve officials work to cool the worrisome rise of the rate of inflation. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now in the range of 6.25 percent.
Historically this mortgage rate is very attractive, but when comparing against 3- to 4-percent mortgage rates of these recent years, it seems rather high.
But when it comes to worries for realtors and Franklin, the chief concern seems to be whether there will be enough inventory of “For Sale” houses to match the appetite for the buying public.
According to data tracked by Franklin, in the past three months of May, there has been a steady increase of new listings — growing from 136 in 2020 to 156 in 2022.
And, not surprisingly, closings on homes have grown. In the years 2020 and 2021, each May had 101 closings. In May 2022, there were 119 closings, an increase of just less than 18 percent.
RISING SALE PRICES, INTEREST RATES
Of course, what drives so many people to sell their home is how much cash they can put into their bank account. The answer to that appears to be plenty.
When comparing the sales prices within Kankakee County year-over-year, the cost of buying a house is rising.
In 2020, the average May sales price was $175,385. In May 2021, the figure grew by 4 percent to $182,348. In May 2022, it soared to $220,855, a spike of 26 percent from 2020 and an increase of 21 percent from 2021.
But the question now entering the minds of those connected to the industry is whether or not the increasing interest rate will cool the smoking-hot real estate market.
Jeff Hammes, president of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, believes the increased interest rate will apply some slowing to the housing market.
“I think this is going to hurt in the short term. The cost of doing business has gone up,” Hammes said. But he is quick to note he agrees with the actions taken by the Federal Reserve.
“The Fed has to fight inflation and they have to act quickly. I’m thinking the Feds are doing the right thing. They can control inflation,” he said.
Hammes said there is speculation the Federal Reserve might have been slow to act through much of this past year.
“We can’t have runaway inflation. Sometimes you have to hit it with a sledge hammer,” he said, noting the three-quarter point hike might have been the first swing of the hammer.
He noted there is no question the increased interest rate might cause some folks to back away from borrowing money, thus cooling the robust housing sales market.
“We are entering a new time. Things are going to get really interesting,” he said.
Not far from Hammes’ downtown Kankakee Peoples Bank office, Scott Smith, president of First Trust Bank of Illinois, sees much the same situation.
He stated people who must sell their house due to job or family matters will continue to do so. But others who are not in a must-move situation may likely sit back and hang on to the low interest rate they previously committed to.
“People who don’t need to move may be reluctant to let go of their low interest rate. We could see a smaller pool of buyers for at least the short term,” Smith said.
And while today’s interest rate is still low — historically speaking — Smith said many of the prospective younger buyers may not see it that way as they only know of interest rates in the 3-, 4- and 5-percent range.
Both bank officials agreed it would be a good move for borrowers who have been pre-approved for a loan to talk with their lender again to make sure what the mortgage will be with these elevated rates.
“Because of these rates, someone who had been looking at a $100,000 house may want to think about a $92,000 or $93,000 property,” Smith said.
LOW INVENTORY
Franklin said the county actually has a low supply of houses to be purchased, sharing that there is about a 45-day supply of houses on the market. She said that number should be closer to four months or 120 days.
The low inventory is due to the speed in which houses are selling.
Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, an organization which closely monitors housing activity, said the rising interest rate could actually result in the county getting the desired four-month inventory of ready-to-sell houses.
Nugent has been leading the charge to spark new-home construction within the county by establishing special taxing districts to incentivize builders to invest in property and new homes here.
No formal plans have yet been established on that front, but Nugent said a slow-down in the housing market could ease the strain on building supplies which have skyrocketed in price the past year.
“I don’t see a lot of change in the next six months or so,” he said, referring to housing sales. “People are going to feel things out with these new interest rates. I see a slow down in the market if these rate hikes work like they have in the past.”
Franklin stated the obvious when she noted the real estate market is a fast-moving business and cornerstones within the marketplace are now moving.
“Inflation has totally adjusted everything. People see it. Gas is up, groceries are up and interest rates are up,” she said.
And she shared Kankakee County is not alone when it comes to a shortage of housing.
“Every market in the United States does not have enough inventory. There has simply been a lack of construction for these past few years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.