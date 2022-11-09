KANKAKEE — The voters of Kankakee spoke loud and clear when it came to the ballot question regarding whether Kankakee should be allowed to retain its home rule governing authority.

The answer was a resounding 'Yes.'

More than three of every four votes cast in Tuesday's election were in favor of the city retaining this power it has had since 1970.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

