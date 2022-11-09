KANKAKEE — The voters of Kankakee spoke loud and clear when it came to the ballot question regarding whether Kankakee should be allowed to retain its home rule governing authority.
The answer was a resounding 'Yes.'
More than three of every four votes cast in Tuesday's election were in favor of the city retaining this power it has had since 1970.
In total, 3,776 voters, or 78%, rejected the ballot question which asked: "Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a Home Rule unit?"
A total of 1,077 votes, or 22%, were cast in favor of the city losing this power.
Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was not only pleased with Tuesday's victory, but he felt the large margin spoke volumes about the direction the city is moving.
"I was hoping for a 10% margin of victory. I believe this shows the confidence people have in us as a city. We've been transparent. We gave people the facts and let them decide," Curtis said only moments after the results had been tabulated.
Curtis conceded he was more than a little anxious about this ballot question when it became known only three months ago it was being placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
"The aldermen and residents came together as a cohesive unit," he said.
The mayor noted he began gaining a confident feeling about the vote outcome about 10 days ago. He said he was getting positive reports from numerous groups about the direction voters were taking.
At the city council level, the two 2nd Ward aldermen, David Baron and Mike O'Brien, were the driving forces behind the campaign to save home rule.
"This vote absolutely exceeded my expectations," Baron said during the victory celebration at the recently-opened Rock Inn along East Court Street in the city's downtown. "It's not often voters speak with such clarity."
In short, home rule provides municipalities with greater resources to deal with issues. Through home rule, the city's ability to enact legislation to collect additional revenues as well as its ability to create ordinances tailored directly to the community's needs would no longer be as simple as drafting legislation and voting on the measures as a council.
The home rule issue came before voters because the power is available to communities with populations greater than 25,000. Due to the 2020 census count, the city's population dropped to 24,052.
Asked what the voters were saying with this vote, Baron believed it was three things.
First, Kankakee is a city worth saving. Second, Kankakee is a city worth fighting for. Third, the city needs all the tools it can get its hands on to pick the city up.
Baron said when this door-to-door campaign began, he was not sure how the vote would turn out.
O'Brien said the vote was essentially a community referendum on the local government. He said by the vote, Kankakeeans were saying they believe the city can do a better job of bringing the city back with home rule as a tool.
While addressing the crowd gathered at Rock Inn, Curtis said the vote clearly showed that residents are encouraged by the city's direction.
He said the vote also spoke volumes about the campaign engineered by O'Brien and Baron.
"They worked tirelessly. To win an election in 90 days is nearly impossible," he said.
He said the community is also placing a great deal of trust as well as responsibility onto the city council and the administration.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
