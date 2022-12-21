...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing occasional white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind chill values of
25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely quickly
become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall Thursday
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday night.
Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
Festive lights glow in the night Monday at the Toepfer family residence, which was announced as the first-place winner in the traditional category of the village of Bourbonnais' third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.
The people's choice winning entry in the village of Bourbonnais' third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest went to the Ramirez family residence, featuring a candy cane-lined walkway, a "Santa Stop Here" sign and a holographic Santa in the upstairs window.
For the third year running, homes throughout the village of Bourbonnais are lit up with holiday spirit, and the winners have been announced in the third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.
In the traditional category, first place was awarded to the Toepfer family at 1225 Patriot Way. Second place went to the Ramirez family at 715 Tremont St., and third place was awarded to the Cleghorn family at 648 Cherokee Drive.
Receiving a “Merry Mention” was fourth- and fifth-place winners: the Huebner family at 357 Windemere Way and the Bleyle family at 1344 Mill Pond Drive, respectively.
In the people’s choice category, with 648 votes, first place was awarded to the Ramirez family at 715 Tremont St.
In second place with 609 votes is the Toepfer family at 1225 Patriot Way, and in third place with 380 votes is the Waskosky family at 633 Jeremy Drive.
Receiving a “Merry Mention” was fourth-place winner, with 379 votes, the Bleyle family at 1344 Mill Pond Drive. Also receiving Merry Mentions were the fifth-place winners, who tied with 350 votes each — the Cleghorn family at 648 Cherokee Drive and the Grant Family at 19 Castle Coombe Drive.
First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners in each category received a $50 Visa gift card and third-place winners in each category received a $25 Visa gift card. Prizes were made possible by event sponsors, Flight 102 Wine Bar and Brandon Casey’s Comfort Crew.
The traditional category was judged by an outside panel of judges including Mary Schore, Rob West of Milner Media and Ashley Villarreal, of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.
Winners of the people’s choice category were voted on by the public via the village’s Facebook page. A total of 5,400 votes were calculated for the People’s Choice category, which is the highest engagement to-date. Last year included 4,400 votes.
“We would like to congratulate all entries for helping make the village look festive and bright this holiday season,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “There’s still time to drive around Bourbonnais and enjoy 30 holiday homes in the village.”
Viewing of the decorated homes runs through Christmas Day.
For more information on the contest and a map of entries, go to bit.ly/3PFv9aj.
