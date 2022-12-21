For the third year running, homes throughout the village of Bourbonnais are lit up with holiday spirit, and the winners have been announced in the third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

In the traditional category, first place was awarded to the Toepfer family at 1225 Patriot Way. Second place went to the Ramirez family at 715 Tremont St., and third place was awarded to the Cleghorn family at 648 Cherokee Drive.

Receiving a “Merry Mention” was fourth- and fifth-place winners: the Huebner family at 357 Windemere Way and the Bleyle family at 1344 Mill Pond Drive, respectively.

