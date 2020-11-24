KANKAKEE — J.J. Hollis, a Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner since 2007, has filed his nominating petitions to run in the Republican Party’s primary election in February.
Hollis, 49, said Monday he has been contemplating this move for several months and decided about two weeks ago to make it following a discussion with family.
Monday was the last day to file petition for established political parties for the 2021 election.
Per law, a person cannot hold a city elected office and a park district office at the same time.
Hollis’s six-year term with the park board expires this spring and he has current plans of seeking re-election. If he were defeated for the city post, he could remain a park board member if he gained enough votes in that election.
The candidate reflected back on a telephone conversation he had as a child with former longtime Kankakee Mayor Tom Ryan. Hollis had called the mayor regarding sponsorship of a youth baseball team.
After a short conversation with Ryan, Hollis said he told the mayor someday he would like to have his job.
“He told me, ‘One day you will be able to get my job. I wish you the best,’” Hollis recalled. “I went to his funeral and looking at him I told him that one day I’m going to do it.”
That one day may soon be here.
This campaign would mark his first pursuit of a city elected post other than the park board.
Sixth Ward Ald. Chris Curtis is the only other GOP candidate to seek the mayoral office.
On the Democratic Party side, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong has filed for a second term. Also, Kankakee School Board member Angela Shea has filed her petition to challenge the mayor in the Democratic Party primary.
The primary election is Feb. 23. The municipal consolidated election is set for April 6.
Hollis said he contacted Wells-Armstrong about his plans. He said he has no ill feeling toward the mayor.
“At the end of the day, my goal is my goal,” he said. “I know it’s not going to sit well with a lot of people.”
He did note, however, he has grown tired to the political battles between the Wells-Armstrong administration and the city council.
He said while Kankakee leaders argue, the city only falls further behind in terms of development when compared to neighboring communities.
“I know I can galvanize and unite this city,” Hollis said. “This community is so divided. I will bring a positive agency to the table and unite this community once again. People are too worried about leader and not the focus of the city. People should be concerned about what is best for the city. Too many people are arguing.
“The big picture should be ‘What can we do to make Kankakee better?’ Kankakee is too small to have all of these dividing issues.”
A 1989 graduate of Kankakee High School, Hollis is a 13-year rehab counselor with the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs at the Prince Home in Manteno. He is earning degrees from the University of Memphis is social work and communications. He expects to graduate in the spring 2021.
A lifelong Kankakee resident, Hollis lives on South Sixth Avenue in the city’s 4th Ward. In addition to his work, he has been a Bishop McNamara Catholic High School football and track coach for seven years.
Concerning his upcoming campaign, Hollis was asked if he was simply trying to help Wells-Armstrong gain re-election by keeping potential Republican voters from casting ballots in the Democratic primary.
He acknowledged some people have asked him similar questions. But, he said, the answer is no.
“I’m looking at the best opportunity for myself,” Hollis said. “I’m here to do what’s right for the city. At the end of the day, I’m trying to do something for the city. I’m putting the city first.”
