KANKAKEE — As food pantries continue to see an increased need throughout our local communities, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is set to host another food drive in support of Kankakee County Community Services Inc.
The food drive will be held from Tuesday to Dec. 21. Nonperishable food items will be collected Monday through Friday at the City of Kankakee Administration Building, 304 S. Indiana Ave., and the Public Safety Building, 385 E. Oak St.
Suggested items to donate include:
• Canned fruit or vegetables
• Canned or packaged pasta
• Canned meats
• Peanut butter
• Granola bars
• Cake mixes
• Soup
• Rice
“During this pandemic, food insecurity has become a heightened issue and our families need additional support,” Wells-Armstrong said in a press release. “I am proud to live in a community that has engaged residents, business owners and leaders who step up to meet the needs of people when challenges arise.
“At this time, I ask for community support to stock the shelves for KCCSI which is the only anti-poverty agency in Kankakee County. Many families will benefit from the generosity of our community,” she said.
Wells-Armstrong partnered with grocery stores Jewel-Osco and Berkot’s Super Foods to host a community food drive for KCCSI in May. Executive Director Vincent Clark said KCCSI serves meals to multiple families during each week.
