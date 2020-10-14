Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is gearing up for its holiday assistance programs, including the Angel Tree children’s gift program and Holiday Meal Boxes.
The Angel Tree program allows sponsors to provide gifts for children whose families otherwise would go without Christmas presents. Holiday meal boxes are intended for those who require extra assistance in purchasing a full holiday meal.
Registration, which is by appointment only, is underway and continues through Oct. 30. Applicants can schedule their appointments online through the link at sakankakee.org and The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page or by phone at 815-933-8421. Appointments will take place in the Salvation Army Corps & Community Center’s Social Ministries Office, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. No proof of income is necessary to apply, but children must be 12 years old or younger to qualify for the Angel Tree gift program.
Each household applying for the Angel Tree program must bring the following to their appointment: a valid ID; mail with proof of Kankakee County residency; child’s birth certificate, doctor’s office record or school record to prove child’s date of birth; a wish list for each child; and children’s clothing sizes.
For more information on what to bring or other questions, go to The Salvation Army Kankakee Facebook page, sakankakee.org, or contact the office directly at 815-933-8421.
