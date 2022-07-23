Wherever baseball has taken Colin Holderman, his support system of friends, family and loves ones haven’t only been there for him when he’s needed it.

They have been the reason behind his journey.

And when the game he loves brought Holderman, a 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate, to Wrigley Field when his former New York Mets took on the Chicago Cubs last weekend, almost all of that support system was there to watch the rookie reliever pitch in the same Friendly Confines where some of his most fond childhood memories were made as a young Cubs fan (Editor's Note: Holderman was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

