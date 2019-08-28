BOURBONNAIS — Rob Hoffmann has been the driver of the River Valley Metro Mass Transit system seemingly since the first bus stopped to pick up riders.
On board as the transit system’s managing director since June 2004, Hoffmann has helped guide its incredible expansion since he took the keys from then-director Mike Prior.
However, Hoffmann submitted his retirement to the metro’s board of directors on Tuesday and his tenure will end on June 30, 2020. When completed, Hoffmann will have been the organization’s top person for 16 years.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board promoted Siron Sims, metro’s general manager, as its new managing director. Hoffmann, 59, of Watseka, will stay on through the first half of 2020 to help ease Sims’ transition.
Sims, 35, of Bourbonnais, will take over full control of the system on July 1, 2020. As the new managing director, he will be paid a first-year salary of $90,000.
A 2002 graduate of Kankakee High School, Sims has been with the system for the past 11 years. He started as a driver. He’s also served as a dispatcher, trainer and general manager.
Not bad for a man who simply wanted to drive a bus for a year and then move on. But a funny thing happened on his way to a planned career as a computer network engineer. He fell in love with the region’s bus system.
He will soon be heading an organization with nearly 80 employees and a $12-million operating budget. The job is a big responsibility. According to metro data, some 4.1 million rides have been taken since 2014.
Hoffmann couldn’t be more pleased with the board’s choice as his successor.
“I’m thrilled. He will do a great job,” Hoffmann said only a couple hours after announcing his retirement.
Leaving, however, will not be easy for Hoffmann.
“I’ve had so much fun here. What’s great about operating a system like this is that you are involved in all aspects of it. I’ve been able to do things here that are so exciting. To be honest, this has been the hardest decision of my career,” he said.
The 11-route, seven-day-a-week system has been transformed from a start-up which many area people believed would never last to one which transports more than 600,000 riders annually.
It is a system which transports people throughout Kankakee County’s metro region with scores of fixed stops, and also takes people to and from Chicago’s Midway International Airport on a daily basis.
It has become a vital link to getting people to and from the Chicago job market by linking the commuter rail system to the Metra station at University Park and Midway.
Hoffmann started his metro career at the age of 44. He will be turning age 60 in December and he wants to travel throughout the country — on his own schedule — not the bus systems.
“I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Plus I won’t have to get up every morning at 3:45. Being totally honest, this is going to be very hard. Your career becomes who you are. I’ve been doing this a long time.”
He began working with public transportation in 1983 in Vancouver, Wash. Prior to coming to Kankakee County, he was a transit consultant with First Group America’s east region, based in Vermilion, Ohio.
His first role here was as a consultant. He liked the area and the system and the board liked him. A man always on the move had found a system to build and a place to call home.
When the man with the bushy mustache and cowboy boots leaves the system next summer, he will have spent 37 years in public transportation.
He said the timing is just right. He won’t have finished all what he wanted — such as the new downtown Kankakee transfer station — but he does leave behind a new fleet of buses.
“You never really finish everything you want. But Siron will get the job done,” Hoffmann said.
Board chairman Mark Argyelan said the metro board had planned a nationwide search for Hoffmann’s successor. However, the more he and other board members talked with Sims, the more they were convinced their next director was already working for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!