KANKAKEE — “This is not our business. This is God’s business. We are only the stewards of the business.”
That’s how Steve Green, president of Hobby Lobby, describes the relationship between his family and the Oklahoma City, Okla.-based retail firm it owns.
Green was speaking Wednesday morning at the 38th annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast at the Kankakee Country Club. About 235 people, a large crowd for the annual event, attended. Matt McBurnie, a vice president for Riverside Healthcare, and one of the organizers of the event, said that Wednesday’s crowd was one of three largest in the history of the breakfast, exceeded only by the occasions where Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary, and Darrell Scott, the father of one of the victims of the Columbine shooting, appeared.
In 2014, Hobby Lobby won a 5-4 decision in the U.S. Supreme Court that allowed the family to not be forced to pay for “morning after” contraceptives that it viewed as a means of “terminating life.”
The ruling only pertains to “closely held” companies tied to the religious beliefs of the owners. It does not pertain to publicly held companies owned by thousands of stockholders. The Hobby Lobby website points out that the company, through its health plan, pays for a wide range of employee benefits, including contraceptives — just not ones that would terminate a pregnancy.
Green told the audience that a family meeting led to the decision to “do what we never imagined we would do — sue the government.”
But, he said, the fine for violating that provision of the Affordable Care Act was $1.2 million a day.
He likened the dilemma of being asked to do something against a religious belief to the Biblical story of Daniel in the Lion’s Den. When all was said and done, though, he said there was a certain peace in knowing “what we were doing was right,” even if it meant the loss of their business.
Hobby Lobby is a rare retailer that is not open on Sundays, allowing its employees and their families to attend church services.
Green, after his remarks, explained that was a decision reached in the mid-1990s and implemented across the nation — one store at a time.
It is a decision not without some commercial sacrifice. He said when the change occurred, Sundays were the busiest day of the week, per hour, for Hobby Lobby stores. The decision meant sacrificing $100 million in sales.
Yet there is also a plus. Because it is closed on Sundays, Hobby Lobby attracts employees who are active in their churches and family-minded. “We get good employees and that helps us,” Green says.
The firm had been started by his father, David, who used a $600 loan to begin making picture frames in his garage. Today, Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores in 46 states with more than 37,500 employees. One of the stores is located in Bradley.
Green said his father had not done well in high school, but prospered in the retail world. He worked at TG&Y, an Oklahoma City-based “five and dime” chain, similar to Woolworths in the Midwest.
Betting on his own future, David Green left TG&Y in 1975, taking a 50 percent paycut to begin working full time for himself.
It wasn’t always easy. The profits, like those for many retail firms, came in the fourth quarter of the year. Until then, it was a question of hanging on for the first nine months. The year 1986 was especially tight. It was a period of slow economic growth, but the firm endured and prospered.
Steve Green says that his father came from a family of six children. He was the only one of the six who did not either move into the ministry or marry a minister. David’s parents, Walter and Marie, were pastors at churches throughout New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma. Mom knitted doilies and took in wash to help make ends meet.
Green says Hobby Lobby is “sensitive to not pushing an agenda,” but he also believes in the educational impact of the Bible.
“You can believe what you want to believe, but let me educate you,” he says. He told the audience of a Life Magazine Millennium issue that identified Gutenberg’s printing of the Bible as one of the 100 most important events of the last 1,000 years.
He added that some Americans also did not realize their religious heritage. He pointed to an anecdote by a New York journalist who said many employees in his office did not realize that Easter had a religious basis.
“When we have followed the principles of the Bible,” Green said, “it has been good for mankind.”
