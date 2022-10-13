KANKAKEE — One of Kankakee’s key transportation arteries is set for a complete reconstruction, and the price tag is set for just under $6.7 million.

The Kankakee City Council recently approved the Kankakee Valley Construction Co. bid of $6,698,481 to rebuild Hobbie Avenue.

Construction of the nearly 1-mile stretch of road on the city’s northeast side is set to begin in spring 2023. The project is slated for completion by October or November 2023.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

