James McGrew, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Rob Bishir, shares his story among the tombstones of the McGrew family on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
McGrew was an early Kankakee resident, who was prominent in both business and politics. He was the treasurer of Kankakee and elected mayor in 1869.
William Swannell, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Joel Knapper, shares the story of the Swannell family, alongside Frederick Swannell, played by actor Dana James, on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
The Swannells were early Kankakee businessmen, who were key in what was called the “Empire Block,” which hosted their combined drug store and dry goods establishment and other business, built in 1858.
Attendees listen to the story of Calista Currier Small, left, and her grandson Leslie Small on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee. Calista and Leslie, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actors, spouses Rhonda and Dick Stenzinger, performed at the burial site of the Small family.
The Smalls were involved in medicine, education, politics and business, including operating what is now the Daily Journal.
Helen Huling, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Jeanne Benson, shares the story of the Huling family near the family's gravesite on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Huling played a large part in the founding of the Kankakee Public Library, the cornerstone of which was laid in 1989. The building now serves as Kankakee City Hall.
Thomas Durham, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Nick Troendle, recounts the Durham family's history near their gravesites on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Durham was the patriarch of one of the oldest farm properties in Kankakee County. The family arrived in the 1830's and built on what is now the Bourbonnais Township Park District's Perry Farm.
Hamilton Wheeler, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Rob Musgrave, shares his story among the tombstones of the Wheeler family on Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Wheeler came to Kankakee County with his pioneer parents in 1852, going on to study as a lawyer and serve in the Illinois State Senate as well as Congress.
Dr. Richard Dewey, portrayed by Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actor Bruce Heyen, shares the historical figure's story near his gravesite Sunday during the Kankakee County Museum's Voices of the Past cemetery walk event at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Dr. Dewey was the first medical director of the Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane, the forerunner of today’s Shapiro Developmental Center. The hospital opened in 1879 and grew to 2,000 patients.
Nine voices could be heard coming from the tombstones in Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery on Sunday as the life stories of nine famous Kankakee County residents and their families were retold.
The tales were brought back to life as part of the Kankakee County Museum’s Voices of the Past, a biennial, historical cemetery walk, with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actors portraying the locally famous figures.
The event drew 152 attendees, which was more than double the amount of pre-sale tickets sold, said museum executive director Veronica Featherston.
Those highlighted were Thomas Durham, James McGrew, Hamilton Wheeler, Helen Huling, Dr. Richard Dewey, Frederick and William Swannell, Leslie Small and Calista Currier Small.
Thomas Durham was the patriarch of one of the oldest farm properties in Kankakee County. He and his wife Peggy came to Kankakee County in the 1830s. Durham built the home that stands today as the headquarters of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. Since 1988, the property has served as Perry Farm, one of the area’s best-known and most visited public parks.
James McGrew was an early Kankakee resident, who was prominent in both business and politics. He was the treasurer of Kankakee and elected mayor in 1869. He was president of the Kankakee and Illinois River Railroad, but was best known for McGrew’s Mill, which stood at River Street and West Avenue in Kankakee.
Hamilton Wheeler came to Kankakee County with his pioneer parents in 1852. A mason, he studied law at the University of Michigan. He served in the Illinois State Senate and represented the county in Congress.
Helen Huling played a large part in the founding of the Kankakee Public Library. She was a member of the Ladies Library Association, which met in her home. The cornerstone of the Kankakee Public Library was laid in 1898. That building still stands and now serves as the Kankakee City Hall.
Dr. Richard Dewey was the first medical director of the Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane, the forerunner of today’s Shapiro Developmental Center. The hospital opened in 1879 and grew to 2,000 patients. The cottage system that Dewey started was designed to help keep the patients occupied.
The Swannells were early Kankakee businessmen, who were key in what was called the “Empire Block,” to host their combined drug store and dry goods establishment, along with other businesses, built in 1858. William Swannell served as mayor during the Civil War. Frederick was Kankakee’s first ward alderman. Both Swannells were involved in the creation of Mound Grove Cemetery.
Calista Currier Small was a 19-year-old schoolteacher when she met and married Dr. Abram Lennington Small in 1853. They moved to Kankakee and had six children together, one of whom, Lennington, would rise to be governor of Illinois.
Leslie Small was their second oldest grandson. He served as managing editor for the Kankakee Republican News, now the Daily Journal, from 1913 until his death in 1957, most likely the longest tenure of any editor of the newspaper.
Dressed in period costume, the actors performed a monologue in first person near the site of the eight of the nine graves where the prominent figures and their families are buried. Thomas Durham was the only figure not buried at the cemetery, but pointed out the graves of his relatives.
The selections of the subjects and the scripts are the work of Jorie Walters, research coordinator at the Kankakee County Museum. The individual must have some historical prominence but also has to be someone who left a footprint of documents that can be quoted. The sites also have to make logistical sense within the cemetery, in terms of walking.
The event was sponsored by Clancy Gernon Funeral Homes.
