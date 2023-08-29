Nine voices could be heard coming from the tombstones in Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery on Sunday as the life stories of nine famous Kankakee County residents and their families were retold.

The tales were brought back to life as part of the Kankakee County Museum’s Voices of the Past, a biennial, historical cemetery walk, with Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actors portraying the locally famous figures.

The event drew 152 attendees, which was more than double the amount of pre-sale tickets sold, said museum executive director Veronica Featherston.