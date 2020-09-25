CCHS will be open Oct. 4
CRESCENT CITY — The Crescent City Historical Society will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, in the upstairs of City Hall, 400 Main St., Crescent City.
Those who visit are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Gloves are available for those who want to look through books or photo albums.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization. If you have questions about the CCHS, want to inquire about membership, or have items to loan or donate, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
