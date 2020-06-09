Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is canceling its Les Artisans Arts and Craft Fair scheduled for July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.
“The need for social distancing and limited numbers of people at public gatherings during the pandemic has necessitated this decision,” society president Jim Paul said in a press release.
The organization’s only guaranteed sources of income each year are annual dues and the two craft shows.
In announcing the cancellation, Paul thanked Ellen Stringer for her effort organizing the fairs in recent years.
“It was with a heavy heart that she recognized the inevitability of the pandemic’s effect on the July 4th craft show taking place,” he said. “As in all craft shows in the past, she put a great deal of time and effort into the planning and organizing of the July 4th craft show.”
The next Les Artisans Arts and Craft Fair at the Kankakee Fairgrounds is scheduled for Dec. 5.
